United States considers raising tariffs on Indian goods to 25%

India pursues trade deals amid tariffs

A temporary 12.5% tariff is expected to come into effect on July 7, and the results of another Section 301 study are also expected before the end of next month.

With all this uncertainty, India is hustling to lock down trade deals, not just with the US but also with countries like Canada, Peru, Chile, Oman, and even the UK and EU.

The goal: stay competitive with nations like Vietnam and Thailand while navigating these shifting trade rules.