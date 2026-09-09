United States Department of Labour suspends Cognizant, Cloudera perm filings
The United States Department of Labour has suspended Cognizant's ability to file new green card sponsorships, citing allegations of visa fraud.
Announced on September 9, this move blocks Cognizant (and also Cloudera) from using the PERM process, which is essential for employment-based green cards.
Cognizant had 3,510 approved H-1Bs FY2026
Cognizant is a major player in the H-1B visa scene, with 3,510 approved H-1B visa petitions in fiscal year 2026.
Since around 71% of approved H-1B beneficiaries in fiscal year 2024 were Indian nationals, this suspension could seriously impact job prospects for many hoping to work in the US
Inspector General D'Esposito summed up the government's stance: "Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated."
The suspension follows whistleblower complaints and a broader investigation into possible visa abuses by big tech firms.