University of Phoenix files for IPO

Financials and key details

Backed by Apollo Global and Vistria Group, the university saw its net income jump to $113.1 million on $950 million in revenue for the year ending August 2024—up from last year's numbers.

The IPO could value Phoenix at up to $1.7 billion, with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of Montreal, Jefferies Financial Group, and Apollo Global Securities leading the charge.

Founded in 1976 and focused on online education (with most students working while they study), Phoenix will trade under the ticker PXED once it hits the market.