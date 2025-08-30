Next Article
US court says Trump's tariffs were illegal
A major US appeals court just ruled that most of the global tariffs put in place by President Trump were actually illegal.
The judges said the statute Trump used didn't give him enough authority to roll out these sweeping tariffs, which reshaped US economic relations with much of the world.
Trump's team might appeal to Supreme Court
Trump's team is expected to appeal all the way to the Supreme Court, so this isn't over yet.
The decision puts a spotlight on how much power presidents should have over trade rules—a debate that could shape future policies for years.
If the Supreme Court weighs in, it could set a new standard for what presidents can (and can't) do when it comes to tariffs and trade wars.