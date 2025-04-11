What's the story

The bond market may seem complicated, but it can be simplified with basic analogies.

Say, the government or a big company needs to borrow money for a project. Instead of going to a bank, they can issue "bonds."

When you buy a bond, you're giving them a loan in exchange for regular interest payments and return of your initial investment at maturity.

This is just like lending money to a friend who promises to pay you back with interest.