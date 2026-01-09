UpGrad calls off Unacademy deal, clouding Gaurav Munjal's start-up plans

The failure of months-long acquisition talks between Unacademy and upGrad has left the future of a new start-up by Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini in limbo. The duo was reportedly looking to raise around $17 million for their venture from Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and several other prominent founders. However, with the collapse of the acquisition talks, these plans may be delayed.

Strategic shift Munjal's decision to stay back at Unacademy Munjal, who had stepped down from his day-to-day operational role at Unacademy earlier this year, has now decided to stay back and run the company. This decision comes in light of the stalled acquisition talks with upGrad. The move also means that any investment into his and Saini's new start-up will now be delayed. Details about the start-up's business model, valuation, and launch timeline remain unclear.

Acquisition aborted UpGrad's acquisition of Unacademy called off over valuation concerns Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad recently held talks to acquire Unacademy at a projected valuation of $300-400 million—a massive drop from its $3.4 billion peak. While the proposed deal involved Unacademy investors taking a minority stake in upGrad (which valued itself at $2 billion), the talks collapsed. As per reports, the parties failed to reach an agreement due to conflicting views on valuation and deal structure.