upGrad integrates with Unacademy, Venkatesh Tarakkad and Srikanth Iyengar exit
Business
Big changes at edtech giant upGrad: two key leaders, CFO Venkatesh Tarakkad and Srikanth Iyengar (who led upGrad Enterprise), are leaving as the company integrates with Unacademy.
This ₹2,055 crore deal, part of upGrad's plan to streamline operations and gear up for a 2027 IPO.
upGrad trims workforce, names Arushee Agarwal
To stay competitive with rivals like Simplilearn, upGrad has trimmed its workforce from 5,500 to 3,400 and is doubling down on AI-powered products and global growth.
Arushee Agarwal steps in as the new head of upGrad Enterprise, tasked with steering the company through this next phase.