UPI accepted at Resorts World Sentosa for prearrival ticket bookings
Paying at Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa just got a whole lot easier for Indian tourists: UPI is now accepted.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, this move means you can book and pay for Universal Studios Singapore or Singapore Oceanarium tickets straight from your favorite UPI app, even before you land.
NPCI International and FOMO Pay partnership
This upgrade is set to make travel smoother for Indians visiting Singapore, cutting down on cash hassles and speeding up payments.
Ritesh Shukla, managing director and CEO of NPCI International, said, "Our partnership with FOMO Pay marks a significant milestone in this journey."
FOMO Pay's founder and CEO, Louis Liu, highlighted how it bridges Indian digital payment habits with local businesses.
Singapore welcomed 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, and it's a win-win for both travelers and merchants.