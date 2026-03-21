UPI ATM withdrawals will now count toward your monthly limits
From April 1, 2026, banks like HDFC and PNB are rolling out new ATM rules that could affect how you withdraw cash.
The big changes? UPI-based ATM withdrawals will now count toward your monthly free transaction limits, and PNB is tightening daily cash withdrawal caps on some debit cards.
How many free transactions are you getting?
If you use HDFC Bank, cardless UPI ATM withdrawals will be included in your monthly free transactions: no more separate counts.
For savings accounts, you get five free transactions at HDFC ATMs and three at other banks' ATMs in major cities; outside the metros, it's five free at non-HDFC ATMs too.
PNB is reducing daily cash withdrawal limits on some debit cards
PNB is cutting daily cash withdrawal limits on select debit cards.
The exact limit depends on your card type, so it's smart to check with the bank before April 1.
This way, you won't get caught off guard by reduced daily withdrawal limits on affected debit cards.