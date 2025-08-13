UPI peer-to-peer collect requests are going away: Here's why

If you've ever used UPI to split bills or remind friends to pay you back, you've probably used P2P collect requests—currently capped at ₹2,000 per request and up to 50 times a day. While super convenient for casual payments, these have also become a hotspot for fraudsters.

What's the way forward?

NPCI had already put some limits in place as scams grew more common.

Now they're shutting down P2P collects completely—but don't worry, merchant payment requests will still work as usual.

With UPI handling nearly 20 billion transactions every month for about 400 million users, this change aims to make digital payments safer and push everyone toward more secure ways of sending money—like direct transfers or using split-bill features built into many apps.