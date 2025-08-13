Next Article
UNO Minda's stock rises 2% post impressive Q1 results
UNO Minda's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday to ₹1,091, right after the company posted impressive results for April-June 2025.
Their revenue shot up to ₹4,489 crore from ₹3,818 crore last year, and net profit jumped to ₹262 crore from ₹174 crore—a clear sign investors liked what they saw.
Annual revenue and net profit for FY24-25
Looking at the bigger picture, UNO Minda's annual revenue for FY24-25 hit ₹16,775 crore (up from ₹14,031 crore last year), and yearly net profit grew to ₹840 crore.
Earnings per share also improved—from ₹3.47 a year ago to ₹5.06 this quarter—showing steady growth in a competitive auto parts market.