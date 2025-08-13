UNO Minda's stock rises 2% post impressive Q1 results Business Aug 13, 2025

UNO Minda's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday to ₹1,091, right after the company posted impressive results for April-June 2025.

Their revenue shot up to ₹4,489 crore from ₹3,818 crore last year, and net profit jumped to ₹262 crore from ₹174 crore—a clear sign investors liked what they saw.