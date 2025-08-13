TVS Motor hits all-time high: What's the buzz

The buzz is all about TVS Motor's latest financials

For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue increased to ₹12,210 crore from ₹10,407 crore last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹654 crore from ₹503 crore.

Looking at the full year (ending March 2025), revenue reached ₹44,089 crore and net profit increased from ₹1,822 crore to ₹2,424 crore compared to last year.

This steady growth has boosted investor confidence and kept TVS in the spotlight despite tough competition.