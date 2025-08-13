Next Article
TVS Motor hits all-time high: What's the buzz
TVS Motor just hit a new all-time high on the NSE, with shares crossing ₹3,024 and jumping over 2% from the last close.
As of late morning, it was among the top gainers on the Nifty Next 50—definitely catching investors' attention.
The buzz is all about TVS Motor's latest financials. For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue increased to ₹12,210 crore from ₹10,407 crore last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹654 crore from ₹503 crore.
Looking at the full year (ending March 2025), revenue reached ₹44,089 crore and net profit increased from ₹1,822 crore to ₹2,424 crore compared to last year.
This steady growth has boosted investor confidence and kept TVS in the spotlight despite tough competition.