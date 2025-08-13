Next Article
Polycab's stock jumps 2% on strong FY25 results
Polycab India's stock got a 2% boost on Wednesday, trading at ₹6,940 after the company reported strong results for the year ending March 2025.
The surge comes as Polycab reported significant gains in both revenue and profit compared to last year.
Revenue and profit surge for Polycab
For FY25, Polycab's revenue hit ₹22,408 crore (up from ₹18,039 crore last year), while net profit climbed to ₹2,045 crore from ₹1,803 crore.
Earnings per share rose to ₹134.34 and book value per share reached ₹653.14.
The company kept its debt super low and even bumped up its final dividend to ₹35 per share (from last year's ₹30), showing it's focused on rewarding shareholders and keeping its finances healthy.