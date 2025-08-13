Polycab's stock jumps 2% on strong FY25 results

Revenue and profit surge for Polycab

For FY25, Polycab's revenue hit ₹22,408 crore (up from ₹18,039 crore last year), while net profit climbed to ₹2,045 crore from ₹1,803 crore.

Earnings per share rose to ₹134.34 and book value per share reached ₹653.14.

The company kept its debt super low and even bumped up its final dividend to ₹35 per share (from last year's ₹30), showing it's focused on rewarding shareholders and keeping its finances healthy.