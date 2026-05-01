UPI records 22.35 billion transactions worth ₹29.03L/cr in April
Business
UPI handled a massive 22.35 billion transactions worth ₹29.03 lakh crore in April, according to NPCI.
While that's just below March's all-time high, UPI is still on fire: transaction volume jumped 25% over last year, and there are now about 745 million payments happening every single day.
PhonePe and Google Pay dominate UPI
PhonePe and Google Pay continue to dominate the UPI scene, making up nearly 80% of all transactions in March (over 10 billion for PhonePe and about 7.5 billion for Google Pay).
With so much power concentrated at the top, smaller apps like Amazon Pay and Cred are pushing NPCI for a fairer shot.
App-wise numbers for April aren't out yet, but the competition is definitely heating up.