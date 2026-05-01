UPI records 22.35 billion transactions worth ₹29.03L/cr in April

PhonePe and Google Pay dominate UPI

PhonePe and Google Pay continue to dominate the UPI scene, making up nearly 80% of all transactions in March (over 10 billion for PhonePe and about 7.5 billion for Google Pay).

With so much power concentrated at the top, smaller apps like Amazon Pay and Cred are pushing NPCI for a fairer shot.

App-wise numbers for April aren't out yet, but the competition is definitely heating up.