Next Article
UPL shares fall on quarterly loss, but annual profit boosts
UPL Ltd's shares slipped 2.01% to ₹713.35 on Tuesday, as of 10:59am.
Revenue nudged up to ₹9,216 crore (from ₹9,067 crore last year), but the company still posted a net loss of ₹194 crore—though that's actually better than last year's much bigger loss.
Full year numbers show a turnaround for the company
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, things are brighter: revenue climbed to ₹46,637 crore and UPL swung from a loss to a net profit of ₹1,292 crore.
The company also improved its debt situation and announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share—a sign they're working hard to regain stability and reward shareholders even as they recover.