UPL shares fall on quarterly loss, but annual profit boosts

Full year numbers show a turnaround for the company

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, things are brighter: revenue climbed to ₹46,637 crore and UPL swung from a loss to a net profit of ₹1,292 crore.

The company also improved its debt situation and announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share—a sign they're working hard to regain stability and reward shareholders even as they recover.