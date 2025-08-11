Next Article
UPL shares gain 2% in last week, slip 1% today
UPL's shares slipped just under 1% today to ₹682.05, after a small jump yesterday.
Even with this minor drop, the stock is still up 2.26% for the week—so it's holding on to its gains.
Trading activity looks solid too, with over 11 lakh shares changing hands today.
A look at the stock's key metrics
UPL is currently valued at about ₹57,730 crore, with each share earning ₹14.13 in profits and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37.
Over the past three months, investors have seen a 7.6% return from this stock—pretty steady for those keeping an eye on market ups and downs.