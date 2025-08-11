UPL shares gain 2% in last week, slip 1% today Business Aug 11, 2025

UPL's shares slipped just under 1% today to ₹682.05, after a small jump yesterday.

Even with this minor drop, the stock is still up 2.26% for the week—so it's holding on to its gains.

Trading activity looks solid too, with over 11 lakh shares changing hands today.