Upscale AI seeks up to $200 million at potential $2B valuation
Upscale AI, a fast-rising startup building next-generation AI infrastructure, is in talks to raise up to $200 million in its latest funding round.
If the deal goes through, the company, founded only seven months ago, could see its valuation hit around $2 billion.
That's a huge leap for a team that's already pulled in $300 million across two earlier rounds since September.
Investors back upscale AI's open standards
Instead of playing it safe, Upscale AI is designing custom chips and full-stack solutions using open standards to make AI systems work together more smoothly.
Even without a finished product yet, big investors like Tiger Global and Premji Invest are betting on their vision.
The buzz shows just how much faith the tech world has in their approach to building smarter, more connected AI tools.