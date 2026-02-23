Urban Company-owned rapid-response service InstaHelp now has 50,000 daily users

Urban Company has announced that its rapid-response service, InstaHelp, has crossed 50,000 daily bookings in less than a year since its pilot launch in March 2025. The milestone was achieved on February 22, 2026, with approximately 51,520 jobs booked. The company considers this as peak demand so far and believes long-term growth will depend on customer retention and service quality.

Growth trajectory InstaHelp launched as a pilot in Mumbai InstaHelp was launched as a pilot in Mumbai. Since then, it has expanded to select micro-markets across five metros: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Pune. The service promises fulfillment within 10-15 minutes for tasks such as cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and meal preparation. Urban Company's CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal said the milestone reflects strong consumer demand for reliable on-demand housekeeping services.

Performance comparison Faster adoption curve for InstaHelp Urban Company noted that its core India Consumer Services business took six years to reach 50,000 daily bookings. This highlights the faster adoption curve of InstaHelp. However, Bhal clarified that the two businesses aren't directly comparable. He added they are investing in building a large high-frequency category that deepens platform engagement and strengthens long-term growth, with results starting to become visible with respect to improving unit economics and growing repeat usage.

Market dynamics Urban Company reports rising losses The rapid growth of InstaHelp has come at a cost. Urban Company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹61 crore in Q3 FY26, up from a loss of ₹44 crore in the September quarter and ₹10 crore in its launch quarter (Q1 FY26). Revenue from operations increased to ₹6.8 crore during the quarter, while net transaction value (NTV) rose to ₹28 crore, up from ₹10 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹1 crore at launch.

