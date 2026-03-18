Urban Company shares surge 16%: What's behind the rally?
What's the story
Urban Company shares surged by as much as 16% in early trade today on the NSE. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹127.58, a jump of nearly 16% from its previous close. The surge is largely due to heavy institutional buying, especially through bulk and block deals, which have reversed the recent downward trend.
Institutional investment
SBI Mutual Fund buys 4% stake in Urban Company
The major trigger for this surge is a major stake purchase by SBI Mutual Fund. The fund bought a 4% stake in Urban Company through bulk deals on BSE and NSE, spending around ₹632 crore in total. This large institutional entry is often seen as a vote of confidence in the company's long-term prospects, especially for newer or recently listed companies like Urban Company.
Market dynamics
Urban Company's market position and recent performance
Urban Company operates in the home services segment, which is still evolving but has strong long-term growth potential. The company's shares had come under pressure after early investors sold stakes in the open market following lock-in expiries. However, the latest rally suggests that this supply has now been absorbed by fresh buyers. Urban Company commands over 60% market share in the online home services segment.
Stock trajectory
Stock performance and market capitalization
Urban Company's stock hit a 52-week low of ₹100.70 on March 4, 2026, and is still way below its 52-week high of ₹201.18 in September 2025. The company has a total market cap of ₹18,481.96 crore and a free float market cap of ₹1,312.22 crore. It is part of the NIFTY IPO index since its listing on September 17, 2025.