Urban Company shares surge 16%: What's behind the rally?

Urban Company shares surged by as much as 16% in early trade today on the NSE . At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹127.58, a jump of nearly 16% from its previous close. The surge is largely due to heavy institutional buying, especially through bulk and block deals, which have reversed the recent downward trend.

Institutional investment SBI Mutual Fund buys 4% stake in Urban Company The major trigger for this surge is a major stake purchase by SBI Mutual Fund. The fund bought a 4% stake in Urban Company through bulk deals on BSE and NSE, spending around ₹632 crore in total. This large institutional entry is often seen as a vote of confidence in the company's long-term prospects, especially for newer or recently listed companies like Urban Company.

Market dynamics Urban Company's market position and recent performance Urban Company operates in the home services segment, which is still evolving but has strong long-term growth potential. The company's shares had come under pressure after early investors sold stakes in the open market following lock-in expiries. However, the latest rally suggests that this supply has now been absorbed by fresh buyers. Urban Company commands over 60% market share in the online home services segment.

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