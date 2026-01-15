Urban areas witnessed a rise in joblessness with the rate rising to 6.7% in December

India's unemployment rises to 4.8% amid urban job crunch

By Mudit Dube 05:50 pm Jan 15, 202605:50 pm

What's the story

India's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.8% in December, up from November's 4.7%, according to official data released today. Rural unemployment remained stable at 3.9%, indicating steady labor market conditions in the countryside. However, urban areas witnessed a rise in joblessness with the rate rising to 6.7% in December from November's 6.5%. This increase was mainly responsible for the overall rise in India's unemployment rate last month.