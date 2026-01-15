India's unemployment rises to 4.8% amid urban job crunch
What's the story
India's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.8% in December, up from November's 4.7%, according to official data released today. Rural unemployment remained stable at 3.9%, indicating steady labor market conditions in the countryside. However, urban areas witnessed a rise in joblessness with the rate rising to 6.7% in December from November's 6.5%. This increase was mainly responsible for the overall rise in India's unemployment rate last month.
Participation surge
Labor force participation rate reaches 56.1%
The labor force participation rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 and above rose to 56.1% in December, the highest this year. This is an increase from November's 55.8%. The worker population ratio (WPR) also saw a slight rise, increasing from November's 53.2% to December's 53.4%. These numbers indicate that employment opportunities expanded last month as more people entered the workforce.
Women's participation
Female labor force participation rate hits 35.3%
The female LFPR rose to 35.3% in December, the highest this year, driven mainly by increased participation in rural areas. However, urban female unemployment fell slightly to 9.1% from November's 9.3%. This indicates a slight improvement in job prospects for women living in cities despite the overall rise in urban unemployment last month.