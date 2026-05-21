US $2 billion quantum grants package funds IBM $1 billion
Business
IBM and several quantum computing firms just got a big boost, literally. A reported $2 billion package of grants to help the US stay ahead in quantum tech, with IBM scoring half of that ($1 billion).
Investors loved the news: IBM's stock popped 6.3% in premarket trading Thursday.
Rigetti D-Wave GlobalFoundries Infleqtion shares surge
Other winners include Rigetti Computing (up 14.6%), D-Wave Quantum (up 19.3%), GlobalFoundries (up 9.7%), and Infleqtion, which saw its shares rocket up by 26%.
The grants are being split among nine companies.