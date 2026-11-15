US and China hold video talks on $60B tariff cuts
The US and China are talking about slashing tariffs by $30 billion each (yep, that's a total of $60 billion) before a possible face-to-face between President Trump and President Xi in Shenzhen.
Their first round of talks just happened over a video call, aiming to cool off some long-running trade tensions.
China commits $17B US farm buys
Both sides focused on cutting tariffs and boosting agricultural trade.
One highlight: China is committed to buying about $17 billion worth of US farm products annually through 2028, hoping to smooth things over after years of back-and-forth.
More talks are set for the upcoming APEC forum in Shenzhen as both countries try to find common ground amid ongoing commercial tensions.