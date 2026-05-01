US and India aim for $500B annual trade by 2030
Business
The US and India are working on a big new trade agreement, aiming to hit $500 billion in annual trade by 2030.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor says the deal will open up markets, cut down on barriers, and make business smoother for both sides.
They're hoping to wrap things up in just 1.5 years, way faster than past deals.
U.S.-India pact could strengthen supply chains
If it goes through, the pact could strengthen supply chains, attract more investment, and create growth in both countries.
Gor also pointed out that India's strengths in manufacturing and tech fit well with US leadership in innovation — making this partnership a win-win for the future.