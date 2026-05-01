US and India aim for $500B annual trade by 2030 Business May 22, 2026

The US and India are working on a big new trade agreement, aiming to hit $500 billion in annual trade by 2030.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor says the deal will open up markets, cut down on barriers, and make business smoother for both sides.

They're hoping to wrap things up in just 1.5 years, way faster than past deals.