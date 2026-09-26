US and India near finalizing trade deal, 90% complete
The US and India are close to finalizing the US-India trade deal: negotiations are 90% done, according to a senior US State Department official.
Only a few final issues remain, and the official seems optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.
This could mark a major step forward for economic ties between the two countries.
Rubio to India, Modi to US.
Alongside the trade talks, there's a lot going on in U.S.-India relations.
Top leaders have upcoming visits: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to India in October, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to the US for the G-20 summit in Florida in December.
Both countries are also working together on projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, aiming to open up new trade routes despite some regional hurdles.