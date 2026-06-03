US announces 12.5% tariff on Indian goods over forced labor
The US is planning to slap a 12.5% tariff on Indian goods, saying India isn't doing enough to stop products made with forced labor from entering supply chains.
India is among 54 countries targeted, with a proposed 12.5% tariff. Others like Pakistan and Canada are facing a lower 10%.
The move was announced on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
US seeks comments by July 6
The US wants to crack down on forced labor globally, so it's targeting imports linked to those practices.
There's still time for feedback: written comments are open until July 6, 2026, with public hearings set for July 7, 2026.
This adds another layer to ongoing trade tensions between the US and India, which have already seen disagreements over digital taxes and product commitments slow progress on a bigger trade deal.