US announces 12.5% tariff on Indian goods over forced labor

US seeks comments by July 6

The US wants to crack down on forced labor globally, so it's targeting imports linked to those practices.

There's still time for feedback: written comments are open until July 6, 2026, with public hearings set for July 7, 2026.

This adds another layer to ongoing trade tensions between the US and India, which have already seen disagreements over digital taxes and product commitments slow progress on a bigger trade deal.