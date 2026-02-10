US-Bangladesh trade deal: What it means for both countries Business Feb 10, 2026

The US just lowered tariffs on Bangladeshi goods from 20% to 19%, making it a bit easier for Bangladesh's massive garment industry—which accounts for roughly 80% of the country's exports, while Bangladesh exported around $8.4 billion worth of goods to the United States in 2024—to do business.

The agreement, signed on Monday in early February 2026 (exact date not specified in the source), is all about boosting trade and helping both countries benefit.