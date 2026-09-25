U.S.-based Mythic AI opens Bengaluru center led by Taner Ozcelik
Business
Mythic AI, a U.S.-based startup known for its energy-saving AI tech, just opened a center in Bengaluru.
The company wants to make the city a key engineering and business hub for Asia, with former NVIDIA executive Taner Ozcelik leading the charge.
Mythic AI plans 60+ Bengaluru staff
India's skilled tech talent and digital growth made it an easy pick for Mythic AI.
They've got close to 20 people here now but plan to more than 60 by the end of the first quarter of 2027, eyeing data center, robotics opportunities.
It's all about powering up innovation and making advanced AI more efficient right where the action is.