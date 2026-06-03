US becomes India's top LPG supplier amid Gulf crisis
India just switched things up: thanks to the ongoing Gulf crisis, the US has become India's top source for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), taking over from longtime Gulf suppliers.
In May 2026, more than half (55%) of India's LPG imports came from the US compared to just 14% a few months ago.
The big reason? Blockades in the Strait of Hormuz have made it tough for Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to ship energy.
India boosts LPG, restricts industrial use
With supply chains disrupted, India boosted its own LPG production and leaned harder on US imports: a whopping 73% jump in one month.
To make sure households don't feel the pinch, authorities have limited industrial use and piped gas purchases.
Meanwhile, Russia remains India's go-to for crude oil, with imports rising 24% as India keeps diversifying its energy sources during these global tensions.