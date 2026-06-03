US becomes India's top LPG supplier amid Gulf crisis Business Jun 03, 2026

India just switched things up: thanks to the ongoing Gulf crisis, the US has become India's top source for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), taking over from longtime Gulf suppliers.

In May 2026, more than half (55%) of India's LPG imports came from the US compared to just 14% a few months ago.

The big reason? Blockades in the Strait of Hormuz have made it tough for Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to ship energy.