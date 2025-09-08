Next Article
US buys Intel stake to boost local chip production
The US government just picked up a 10% stake in Intel, aiming to ramp up American chip manufacturing and rely less on overseas suppliers.
This move is all about making sure the US stays strong in tech, especially with China stepping up its game in AI and semiconductors.
Government's intel investment: A double-edged sword?
By investing directly in Intel, the government hopes to protect local chip production from global disruptions—think of tensions between China and Taiwan that could mess with supply chains.
Experts like Jennifer Lind have pointed out these risks, while others say support like this helps US companies compete with international rivals who get big subsidies.
Still, there are some worries that government involvement might add political pressure to Intel's day-to-day decisions.