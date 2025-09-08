US buys Intel stake to boost local chip production

Government's intel investment: A double-edged sword?

By investing directly in Intel, the government hopes to protect local chip production from global disruptions—think of tensions between China and Taiwan that could mess with supply chains.

Experts like Jennifer Lind have pointed out these risks, while others say support like this helps US companies compete with international rivals who get big subsidies.

Still, there are some worries that government involvement might add political pressure to Intel's day-to-day decisions.