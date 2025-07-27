US-China trade talks in Europe: What's at stake?
Chinese and US officials are meeting in Stockholm from July 27-30 for another round of trade talks.
They're expected to agree on a 90-day extension of their current tariff truce, so no new tariffs or trade fights for now.
This follows earlier meetings in Geneva and London, with both sides choosing neutral ground in Europe.
Truce keeps world's biggest trading relationship steady
This truce matters because it keeps the world's biggest trading relationship steady—good news for global markets and anyone watching prices or supply chains.
China will also bring up concerns about US tariffs on goods linked to fentanyl, showing just how complicated these talks are getting.
By keeping tensions down and talking things out before the August deadline, both countries are trying to avoid more economic drama that could affect everyone.