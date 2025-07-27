Tata Sons's Chandrasekaran gets ₹156cr pay package, job cuts at TCS

TCS to cut 12,200 jobs as it shifts focus toward AI

Chandrasekaran, who led TCS before heading Tata Sons, now oversees big changes at the tech giant.

TCS plans to cut about 12,200 jobs—mainly in middle and senior management—by FY26 as it shifts focus toward AI and new markets.

The company says it will retrain many affected employees and promises client services won't be disrupted.

Despite these cuts, TCS will still honor all existing job offers and adjust future hiring based on demand.