Tata Sons's Chandrasekaran gets ₹156cr pay package, job cuts at TCS
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran just got a 15% pay bump, bringing his total package for FY25 to nearly ₹156 crore.
Most of this comes from a hefty profit commission, with his base salary and other perks making up the rest.
TCS to cut 12,200 jobs as it shifts focus toward AI
Chandrasekaran, who led TCS before heading Tata Sons, now oversees big changes at the tech giant.
TCS plans to cut about 12,200 jobs—mainly in middle and senior management—by FY26 as it shifts focus toward AI and new markets.
The company says it will retrain many affected employees and promises client services won't be disrupted.
Despite these cuts, TCS will still honor all existing job offers and adjust future hiring based on demand.