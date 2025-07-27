IndiGo hires over 1,000 pilots in 2 years—outpacing Air India

IndiGo has over 800 women pilots

IndiGo stands out for having over 800 women pilots—about 14% of its crew—which is nearly double the global average.

The airline wants to cross 1,000 women pilots by next August.

Plus, IndiGo's fleet keeps growing: they've got over 920 new planes on order (including some shiny Airbus XLRs and A350s) set to arrive by 2027.