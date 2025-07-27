IndiGo hires over 1,000 pilots in 2 years—outpacing Air India
IndiGo, now flying with 5,456 pilots, has hired over 1,000 new ones in just two years—outpacing Air India and Air India Express combined.
This hiring spree comes as more Indians are traveling than ever before, with domestic flyers hitting a record 165 million in FY25.
IndiGo has over 800 women pilots
IndiGo stands out for having over 800 women pilots—about 14% of its crew—which is nearly double the global average.
The airline wants to cross 1,000 women pilots by next August.
Plus, IndiGo's fleet keeps growing: they've got over 920 new planes on order (including some shiny Airbus XLRs and A350s) set to arrive by 2027.
IndiGo alone expects to need more than 11,000 pilots
India's airlines will need thousands of new pilots every year to keep up with growth; IndiGo alone expects to need more than 11,000 in the next decade.
Even with rising costs like fuel and inflation, IndiGo posted a strong ₹7,258 crore profit last year—while rivals like Air India struggled with losses.
```