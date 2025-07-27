Next Article
India, UK sign monumental services trade agreement: Key details
The UK and India just signed a big trade agreement (CETA) that lets UK companies offer telecom and construction services in India—no need to set up shop locally.
This levels the playing field, so UK firms get the same treatment as Indian ones.
The deal still needs approval from the British Parliament, so it could take up to a year before anything kicks in.
CETAubelieves to smoothen business between UK and India
CETA is expected to make business between the UK and India much smoother.
Right now, India exports $19.8 billion in services to the UK and imports $13.2 billion back.
With easier access promised on both sides—including 137 sub-sectors open for Indian firms in the UK—this pact could mean more opportunities, jobs, and growth for young professionals looking at global careers.