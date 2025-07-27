Next Article
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group bets on defense, renewable energy
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group is switching gears, putting its focus on defense and renewable energy after facing financial investigations.
The group is looking to raise ₹18,000 crore for these new plans, including building Falcon 2000 jets with Dassault Aviation and setting up maintenance centers with international partners.
Reliance Power to focus on solar, battery storage projects
Reliance Power is doubling down on solar and battery storage projects, while their utility BSES wants to boost green electricity in Delhi.
By making more equipment in India under the "Make in India" push, the group hopes to create jobs, support local economies, and help the country rely less on imports—all while navigating some tough regulatory waters.