Tata Electronics pulls in ₹66,000 crore in FY25: Details here

Tata Electronics just made a huge impact for Tata Sons, pulling in ₹66,000 crore in FY25—a big leap that highlights how quickly it's become a force in India's electronics and semiconductor world. Not bad for a company that has seen significant growth and expansion in recent years.

Revenue boost from acquisitions A lot of this growth comes from snapping up other companies. Tata Electronics bought Wistron Infocomm (India) in March 2024 and Pegatron India in January 2025.

Wistron contributed ₹2,581.26 crore to revenue; Pegatron added nearly ₹11,000 crore—both boosting profits too.

Solid manufacturing setup With these deals, plus buying Tata Semiconductor Assembly & Test in 2023, the company now has a solid manufacturing setup.

They employ over 65,000 people—and impressively, about 70% are women—making their mark not just on business but on workplace diversity too.