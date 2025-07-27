Tata Electronics pulls in ₹66,000 crore in FY25: Details here
Tata Electronics just made a huge impact for Tata Sons, pulling in ₹66,000 crore in FY25—a big leap that highlights how quickly it's become a force in India's electronics and semiconductor world.
Not bad for a company that has seen significant growth and expansion in recent years.
Revenue boost from acquisitions
A lot of this growth comes from snapping up other companies. Tata Electronics bought Wistron Infocomm (India) in March 2024 and Pegatron India in January 2025.
Wistron contributed ₹2,581.26 crore to revenue; Pegatron added nearly ₹11,000 crore—both boosting profits too.
Solid manufacturing setup
With these deals, plus buying Tata Semiconductor Assembly & Test in 2023, the company now has a solid manufacturing setup.
They employ over 65,000 people—and impressively, about 70% are women—making their mark not just on business but on workplace diversity too.
Tata Electronics is changing India's electronics landscape
Tata Electronics is showing how fast smart moves can shake up an industry—and create real opportunities along the way.
If you're interested in tech or want to see what ambitious growth looks like up close, this story is worth your time.