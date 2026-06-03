US companies added 122,000 jobs in May 2026, beating expectations
Good news for job seekers: US companies added 122,000 new jobs in May 2026, the biggest jump since January 2025.
That's not only up from April's numbers but also beats what economists expected.
The report points to a healthier job market with more openings and fewer layoffs after a few shaky months.
Education and health add 57,000 jobs
Most of the hiring came from education and health services, which brought in 57,000 new roles.
Trade, transportation, and utilities followed with 36,000 jobs.
Growth was seen across all company sizes and sectors like business services and construction also chipped in.
Job changers received 6.5% pay increases
If you switched jobs this year, you probably noticed a nice raise. Job changers got a 6.5% pay bump compared to last year.
People who stayed put saw steady wages at around 4.4%.
Even with inflation sticking around, hiring momentum looks strong heading into summer.