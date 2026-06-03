US companies added 122,000 jobs in May 2026, beating expectations Business Jun 03, 2026

Good news for job seekers: US companies added 122,000 new jobs in May 2026, the biggest jump since January 2025.

That's not only up from April's numbers but also beats what economists expected.

The report points to a healthier job market with more openings and fewer layoffs after a few shaky months.