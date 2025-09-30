US consumer confidence hits lowest level since April
US consumer confidence just fell to 94.2 in September 2025—the lowest it's been since April.
People are feeling uneasy as inflation rises and the job market cools off, especially after tariffs introduced earlier this year and a series of interest rate hikes.
Inflation and unemployment
Inflation sped up last month, with prices jumping 2.9% compared to last year—mainly on essentials like gas, food, and flights.
At the same time, job growth slowed way down (only 22,000 new jobs), and unemployment hit its highest level since late 2021.
Looking ahead
Short-term outlooks for paychecks and business have dipped below recession warning levels.
Economists say repeated rate hikes and tariff worries have made companies hesitant to hire.
All eyes are now on this Friday's jobs report for signs of where things might be headed next.