US consumer confidence hits lowest level since April

Inflation sped up last month, with prices jumping 2.9% compared to last year—mainly on essentials like gas, food, and flights. At the same time, job growth slowed way down (only 22,000 new jobs), and unemployment hit its highest level since late 2021.

Looking ahead

Short-term outlooks for paychecks and business have dipped below recession warning levels.

Economists say repeated rate hikes and tariff worries have made companies hesitant to hire.

All eyes are now on this Friday's jobs report for signs of where things might be headed next.