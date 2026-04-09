US core PCE at 3% with 0.4% rise from January
Business
US core inflation was 3% in February 2026.
The Federal Reserve's go-to measure, the core PCE price index, shows prices are still rising, with both overall and core inflation up 0.4% from January.
So, while things aren't getting worse fast, they're not cooling off much either.
Shutdown delayed data highlights inflation risks
The data was delayed by a government shutdown, but it highlights ongoing issues: oil prices keep climbing and Americans are saving less (the savings rate dropped to just 4%).
Goldman Sachs points out that if oil jumps another 10%, it could nudge inflation even higher through transport costs, while higher fertilizer prices could make groceries pricier too.
All eyes are now on the next update coming April 30.