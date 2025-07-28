Next Article
US court to decide if Trump misused emergency powers
A major court is set to review whether Donald Trump went too far using emergency powers to put tariffs on imports.
Small businesses say he misused a 1977 law by calling trade deficits and fentanyl trafficking "national emergencies" just to justify these new taxes.
Case could reshape president's power over trade
This case could reshape how much power presidents have over trade, especially as tariffs with countries like Canada, Mexico, and the EU are still in place.
The outcome will affect small businesses struggling with higher costs—and might even change how future presidents use emergency powers.
If it goes all the way to the Supreme Court, we could see a big shift in who really controls US trade policy: Congress or the president.