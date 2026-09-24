US current account deficit 15.7% higher at $246B Q2 2026
Business
The US current account deficit rose sharply by 15.7% to $246 billion in the second quarter of 2026, making up about 3% of the US gross domestic product.
This means the gap between what the United States buys and sells with the rest of the world keeps growing, according to new US government data.
US imports up $67.4B gap widens
The main reason? Imports of goods shot up by $67.4 billion, far more than the increase in exports, widening the trade gap further.
At the same time, income from overseas investments did not keep up with payments going out, and the United States's international investment position ended up at a hefty $22.42 trillion deficit by quarter's end.