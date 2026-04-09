US Department of Justice probes NFL over antitrust broadcasting practices
The US Department of Justice is investigating the NFL for possibly breaking antitrust laws with how it sells its game broadcasts.
Fans have been complaining that watching NFL games now means juggling multiple streaming services and paying a lot more, sometimes up to $1,500 a year.
The league has special legal protections but bundles its TV rights in big packages, which makes things tricky.
DOJ scrutinizes NFL paywall fairness
The DOJ is focusing on whether putting so many live games behind paywalls is fair.
Even the FCC Chair Brendan Carr called out the NFL's approach and said it could put its legal perks at risk.
If the league is found at fault, it might have to change how it sells game access, which could affect what fans pay or how many games are available to stream.
For now, both sides are keeping quiet as the investigation plays out.