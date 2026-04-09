US Department of Justice probes NFL over antitrust broadcasting practices

DOJ scrutinizes NFL paywall fairness

The DOJ is focusing on whether putting so many live games behind paywalls is fair.

Even the FCC Chair Brendan Carr called out the NFL's approach and said it could put its legal perks at risk.

If the league is found at fault, it might have to change how it sells game access, which could affect what fans pay or how many games are available to stream.

For now, both sides are keeping quiet as the investigation plays out.