US economy grows 0.5% in Q4 2025, inflation above 2%

Consumer spending rose 1.9% below expectations

A big reason for this dip is that consumer spending grew more slowly, rising 1.9%: consumer spending only went up by 1.9%, which is below what experts expected.

Prices are still rising, though not as fast, with inflation numbers holding steady but staying higher than what the Fed wants.

Cooling demand and still-tight financial conditions, but that also means borrowing and spending have gotten tougher for everyone.