US unemployment rate drops amid job cuts
What's the story
The US economy witnessed an unexpected job loss in July, with nonfarm payrolls declining by 23,000 jobs, contrary to economists' expectations of growth. However, the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1% from 4.2% in June, as per the latest report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The report also noted that the number of unemployed Americans remained largely unchanged at 6.9 million from last month.
Sectoral impact
Job losses concentrated in local government education, retail trade
The job losses were mainly seen in local government education and retail trade.
Local government education saw a loss of 50,000 jobs while retail trade lost 19,000 positions.
However, the healthcare sector added 22,000 jobs during this period. This was lower than its average monthly gain of 36,000 jobs over the past year but still showed some resilience amid broader economic challenges.
Retail performance
Retail sector sees major declines, financial activities continue to weaken
The retail sector saw major declines in warehouse clubs, supercenters, and general merchandise stores. But sporting goods, hobby, and book retailers saw modest gains during this period.
Financial activities also continued to weaken with a loss of 14,000 jobs in July. This adds to a longer-term downward trend in the industry amid broader economic challenges.
Participation rates
Labor force participation rate unchanged at 61.4%
The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 61.4%, while the employment-population ratio stayed at 58.9%.
Both measures have declined slightly since January, indicating a slight softening in workforce participation.
Among demographic groups, unemployment fell for teenagers (12.1%) and Hispanic workers (4.6%).
Rates for adult men and women as well as White, Black, and Asian workers remained largely unchanged during this period.
Wage stability
Average hourly earnings remain stable
The average hourly earnings for all private-sector employees remained stable at $37.62 while annual wage growth stood at 3.2%.
The average workweek also remained steady at 34.3 hours, indicating a stable labor demand despite the modest payroll decline.
The BLS revised previous employment estimates downward, with payroll gains for May lowered by 66,000 to 63,000, while June additions were revised down by 37,000 to just 20,000 jobs added during that month.