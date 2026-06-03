US eyes 10% tariffs to curb forced labor, some 12.5% Business Jun 03, 2026

The US is looking to slap at least a 10% tariff on imports from countries like Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Taiwan, and the UK. The goal? To crack down on forced-labor practices and make trade fairer for American workers.

Some countries, like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland, could see an even higher tariff of 12.5%.