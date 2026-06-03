US eyes 10% tariffs to curb forced labor, some 12.5%
The US is looking to slap at least a 10% tariff on imports from countries like Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Taiwan, and the UK. The goal? To crack down on forced-labor practices and make trade fairer for American workers.
Some countries, like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland, could see an even higher tariff of 12.5%.
Donald Trump seeks to revive tariffs
This move is part of Donald Trump's push to bring back tariffs that were overturned by the Supreme Court in February.
The plan isn't final yet: people can send in their thoughts until July 6, with public hearings starting July 7.
If approved, these tariffs could replace temporary ones set to expire soon.
As US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer put it, tackling forced-labor imports helps level the playing field for American workers.