Frontier flight aborts takeoff after engine fire at Denver airport

A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to abort its take-off from Denver International Airport late on Friday (local time) after suffering an engine fire and reportedly hitting a pedestrian on the runway. The incident involved an Airbus A321 aircraft that was headed for Los Angeles. According to the airline, smoke was detected in the cabin of the plane, prompting pilots to stop take-off.

Evacuation details No information on pedestrian Frontier Airlines confirmed that the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom were able to evacuate safely. The Denver International Airport also confirmed that a brief engine fire had been quickly put out by its fire department. However, neither the airline nor the airport has provided any information about the pedestrian who was reportedly hit during this incident.

Ongoing inquiry Incident under investigation Frontier Airlines has said it is investigating the incident and collecting more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified about this case. Runway 17L at Denver International Airport will remain closed as investigations are carried out. This incident comes amid a series of aviation safety concerns in the US.

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Twitter Post The NTSB has been notified Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted. 2/2 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026

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