US government nears $400M TikTok settlement over child privacy violations

The US government is close to finalizing a $400 million settlement with TikTok , according to ABC News. The deal comes in response to an ongoing lawsuit that accuses the popular social media platform of violating child privacy laws. The lawsuit alleged that TikTok collected data from children without their parents' consent, thereby breaching privacy regulations.

Funding allocation Settlement money may go to Trump's beautification projects The settlement amount is likely to be used for President Donald Trump's beautification projects in Washington. However, there have been questions about the legality of using such settlement money for these purposes, as settlements are usually meant to compensate victims. Trump had previously requested $10 billion from Congress for a variety of initiatives in the District of Columbia area.

Legal allegations Lawsuit accused TikTok of violating COPPA In 2024, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) sued TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, for allegedly failing to protect children's privacy on their platform. The US government claims that millions of American children under 13 have been using TikTok for years. It also alleges that the platform has been collecting and storing personal information from these children without parental consent, violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

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