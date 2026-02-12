US initially estimated adding 584,000 jobs in 2025

US hiring collapses to 181,000 in 2025, down 88% year-on-year

The US economy saw a meager job growth in 2025, with only 181,000 jobs added during the year. The figure is a far cry from the initial estimate of 584,000 and is 88% lower than the previous year's addition of 1.46 million jobs. The health care sector was a major contributor, adding a net of 137,000 jobs. Other contributing sectors included social assistance and construction. However, federal government and financial activities saw job losses during this period.