US-India trade deal not 'imminent': US trade chief

Responding to a question from ANI, Greer said, "I don't think there is something imminent."

He added that "we truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points."

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in the US for trade deal negotiations and the G20 trade ministers meeting, sounded more optimistic.

He said discussions with Greer were about "early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement."