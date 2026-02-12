US-India trade deal to boost India's textile industry

What does this mean for India?

With this deal, Indian textiles will be cheaper and more competitive in the US compared to products from China or Vietnam.

That could mean more jobs and bigger export numbers for India—helping boost textile exports.

The agreement also covers other sectors like apparel and machinery, with the agreement aiming to raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

For anyone interested in global trade or future job markets, this is a pretty big shift.