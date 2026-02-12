US-India trade deal to boost India's textile industry
Indian officials say India is expected to receive zero-duty access for certain garments made with US-origin cotton and man-made fibers once an interim agreement with the US is finalized.
This move is set to boost India's textile industry by leveling the playing field with Bangladesh, which recently got similar benefits.
From August 2025 until recently, Indian imports faced steep US tariffs; those duties were reduced in early 2026.
What does this mean for India?
With this deal, Indian textiles will be cheaper and more competitive in the US compared to products from China or Vietnam.
That could mean more jobs and bigger export numbers for India—helping boost textile exports.
The agreement also covers other sectors like apparel and machinery, with the agreement aiming to raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.
For anyone interested in global trade or future job markets, this is a pretty big shift.