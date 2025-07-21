Next Article
US-India trade talks stalemate ahead of tariff deadline
India and the US just wrapped up another round of trade talks in Washington, but couldn't reach a deal before the August 1 deadline for new US tariffs.
Both sides are stuck on issues like agriculture, cars, and market access—so for now, there's no interim agreement.
Indian exporters now bracing for uncertainty
If no deal is reached by August 1, Indian exports to the US could face tariffs up to 26%, putting a significant portion of annual trade at risk.
Even though Indian exports to the US actually jumped nearly 23% this quarter, exporters are now bracing for uncertainty while both countries keep negotiating.